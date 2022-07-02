Laporta says Raphinha wants to join Barcelona

The 25 year-old looks poised to leave Leeds amid a fierce battle for his services, with Chelsea widely reported to have had a bid accepted, while Arsenal has also been attributed with an interest.

Barcelona has long been seen as the favourite, however, though there have been questions as to whether the club could afford the winger due its financial problems – though was boosted by a TV agreement this week.

Laporta has now confirmed that Raphinha does indeed want to move to Barcelona.

"We've spoken to Leeds, I don't think they will be offended. We have communication and we have spoken personally," he said. "What happens is that there are other clubs that want Raphinha and are making their proposals. He wants to come."

Laporta also confirmed that two deals are set to be made official this week, with Barcelona landing Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen on free transfers following the expiration of their deals with Milan and Chelsea respectively.

"We will present Kessie on Wednesday and Christensen on Thursday," he said.

The club is also expected to announce a new contract for Ousmane Dembele, who is reportedly ready to accept a wage reduction in order to remain with Xavi's side.