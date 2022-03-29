Laporta rules out Messi return to Barcelona

Laporta's comments on the situation came after Dani Alves and Pedri said they would love to see the Paris Saint-Germain forward back at Camp Nou.

Messi, 34, left Barcelona after last season when the club's financial restrictions meant retaining arguably the best player in the world on a new contract was out of the question.

Laporta made it clear he was not in communication with the Argentina international at all.

"Right now there is no fluid communication and I do not speak with him. There is no personal contact," he said.

"He is in Paris, but I remember him with affection. I know what is said, but I don't talk to him. I hear comments from people close to me.

"I have not received any message from Leo or from those around him about returning. The truth is that at the moment we are not considering it.

"We are building a young team combined with people of some experience, making a good symbiosis that works again.

"But Leo is Leo, the best player in the world. He deserves respect as a player and person. He is a winner, but it's not something we are planning."

Reflecting on Messi's departure from the club, Laporta stated there was not much he could do.

"For me, it sure wasn't easy, but as it happened, I thought the club had to come first – I couldn't put [Barcelona] at more risk," he said.

"I think we did what we had to do."