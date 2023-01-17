LaLiga urged to use offside technology

Bottom-of-the-league Elche rescued a late point away to Cadiz, also in the relegation zone, thanks to Ezequiel Ponce's 81st-minute header.

Ponce played a part in the move building up to the goal as well, and replays showed his initial involvement came when he was offside.

As such, the goal should have been disallowed, but the VAR did not bring it to the attention of referee Carlos del Cerro Grande.

The CTA recognised the error, before offering LaLiga a way to prevent such incidents occurring again.

"Putting an end to human error is not possible, but it is possible in offside [decisions] if the semi-automatic tool is applied," a statement read.

"For this reason, we invite [LaLiga] to implement the semi-automatic offside technology after the experience carried out by the RFEF [Royal Spanish Football Federation] in the last Spanish Super Cup, which avoids any type of failure in decision-making regarding this game action through the activation of a series of alerts that makes the tool infallible.

"In this sense, from the CTA we announce we will resume talks with [LaLiga]. Spanish football deserves to continue growing in a cutting-edge context to avoid situations that can be corrected with the application of technology.

"The semi-automatic offside will also be carried out in the Copa del Rey final, since the implementation of this technology can only be carried out in the First Division Champions League stadiums and not in the rest of the first and second division.

"The CTA has already taken the strictest internal disciplinary measures [against the officials involved] that will affect some already announced designations."