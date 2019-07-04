LaLiga season fixtures released

The fixture release also confirmed Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid will begin a new era with an away match against Celta Vigo, while last season's runner-up, Atletico Madrid, hosts city rival Getafe on the first matchday.

Ernesto Valverde's Barcelona made it back-to-back league crowns by finishing 11 points clear at the top of the table last season, but fierce rivals Madrid has spent big during the close season to bridge the gap on the reigning champion.

The first El Clasico of 2019-2020 takes place at Camp Nou on 27 October and the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu is scheduled for 1 March, although all fixtures remain subject to change for broadcasting.

Atletico finished above city rival Madrid in back-to-back seasons and will be looking to do likewise next term despite the departure of captain Diego Godin, with star striker Antoine Griezmann expected to follow.

The two Madrid sides are due to meet on 29 September and 2 February at the Wanda Metropolitano and Santiago Bernabeu respectively.

LaLiga 2019-2020 opening round in full:



Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona

Atletico Madrid v Getafe

Deportivo Alaves v Levante

Celta Vigo v Real Madrid

Espanyol v Sevilla

Leganes v Osasuna

Mallorca v Eibar

​Real Betis v Real Valladolid

Valencia v Real Sociedad

Villarreal v Granada