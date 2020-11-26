LaLiga, Ligue 1 to hold pre-match Maradona tributes

Argentina great Maradona died on Thursday (AEDT) in his homeland, having reportedly suffered a heart attack.

All games in Spain's LaLiga and the Segunda Division in the coming matchday will be preceded by a minute's silence, competition organisers said in a statement.

LaLiga said the pre-match tributes will convey condolences "to his family, friends and all the fans around the world who remember him".

Maradona spent two seasons with Barcelona, which faces Osasuna at home on Sunday (AEDT), before returning to LaLiga with Sevilla in 1992.

At Barca's Camp Nou stadium, flags were flown at half-mast on Friday, the day on which the 1986 World Cup-winning star was being laid to rest in Argentina.

In France, the pre-game protocols for Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 will undergo "exceptional" changes for this weekend as a mark of respect for Maradona.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) said: "At this moment of great sadness for football, the LFP, the clubs and the UNFP (the French footballers' union) wanted to place this 12th matchday under the star of Diego Maradona."