LaLiga Fest raises more than $1m in Spain

Where Saturday nights {Sunday morning AEDT] would normally consist of fixtures in Spain's top flight, the live action was restricted to performances on an online stream.

A host of LaLiga stars, including Pique, addressed supporters, while musicians performed at the online festival.

Fans were encouraged to donate to the Banco Santander Foundation, where the money would be used to buy medical equipment to combat COVID-19.

There have been more than 72,000 confirmed cases of the virus in Spain, with close to 6000 deaths.

The total raised ticked past €625,000 as the festival ended, although donations would continue to be welcomed throughout the day.

❤️ Thanks to the artists.

❤️ Thanks to the players.

❤️ Thanks to the teams.

❤️ Thanks to @evagonzalezf.

❤️ Thanks to @TonyAguilarOfi.



And above all...



❤️ Thanks to YOU!



You can donate until tomorrow at 14:00 CET:

👉 https://t.co/wwdiWpijDm#LaLigaSantanderFest pic.twitter.com/VW2zcDyfzQ — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 28, 2020

Barca's Pique was the most high-profile star to address those watching, as he claimed players and supporters alike could be "invincible together".

"Without training, at home and trying to stay in shape, it is not easy," the FIFA World Cup winner said. "We will get through it between all of us.

"It is a difficult situation, but doing something like what LaLiga is doing makes us feel proud of the players and the fans.

"It is something unique that means any LaLiga fan is able to contribute their grain of sand. I am very happy to be able to participate in such an initiative.

"There is rivalry when we are on the field of play, but when people need us, we are united.

"There will be a cost, it is difficult, we will have difficult times. Others will suffer it in person, but we have to make it through together. We are all invincible together."

Here are some of the highlights from the initiative.

🗣️ "Hope this concert can help us to go through these dark days". 🎤



💜 @SergioRamos is enjoying the #LaLigaSantanderFest, are you enjoying it too? 🥰



𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄:

👉 https://t.co/wwdiWpijDm pic.twitter.com/paQw1qLkAi — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 28, 2020

🤩 "And today we are lucky to enjoy #LaLigaSantanderFest!" 🤩



💜 @Lucasvazquez91 is having a good time watching the festival! Are you having a good time? 💜



𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄:

👉 https://t.co/wwdiWpijDm pic.twitter.com/vtJb2k5kvV — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 28, 2020