LaLiga dismisses Tebas to Premier League links

Tebas has emerged as a potential replacement for Richard Scudamore, who departed the Premier League in December last year.

The 56 year-old was appointed LaLiga president in 2013, and Tebas looks set to remain in Spain.

Responding to speculation, LaLiga said in a statement: "We are not aware of this supposed interest.

"That said, if a competition as important as the Premier League is taking note of the work being done by LaLiga, including its president, clubs and employees, it is a source of pride for the entire organisation.

"Javier has a contract with LaLiga and not only is he happy here, he also has responsibilities and challenges which occupy his full attention.

"This includes the changing broadcast landscape and battling the threat of new competitions – including format changes that put domestic leagues at risk."