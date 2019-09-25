LaLiga confirms early kick-off for October Clasico

Defending champions Barcelona beat Villarreal at home this week to move up to fourth in the table, but Madrid could go top with a win at home to Osasuna on Wednesday.

In the last Clasico, played at Camp Nou in March, Ivan Rakitic scored a delightful winner in a 1-0 victory to send Barca 10 points clear at the summit.

Captains Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos were also involved in a flashpoint during a fiery clash, but Barca's talisman was withdrawn at half-time against Villarreal with a groin problem.

That was Messi's first start of the 2019-2020 season after a calf injury sidelined him in the early weeks of the campaign.

Kick-off for the Clasico has been set for 10pm AEST.