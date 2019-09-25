LaLiga chief anoints Messi the best in history

Messi claimed The Best FIFA Men's Player award for the first time, ahead of Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo in Milan.

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, captain Messi has celebrated a club-record 34 titles at Barcelona, where he emerged in 2004.

Debate as to who is the greatest player is often centred on Messi, Ronaldo, Diego Maradona and Pele, but Tebas has no doubts.

"He's the best player in history," Tebas said of Messi, who was substituted at half-time of the 2-1 win over Villarreal due to an adductor problem. "We're lucky to have him in LaLiga.

"I cannot imagine a league without Messi. He was born in the Spanish league and I hope he ends [his career] here."

Tebas also discussed Neymar after the Paris Saint-Germain star was unable to complete a return to LaLiga champion Barca.

Neymar was keen to re-join Barca, two years after his world-record €222million move to PSG, but a transfer did not materialise.

"I would have liked Neymar to return to LaLiga," Tebas said. "And, as [Vicente] Del Bosque would say, to return with good behaviour!

"How can I not like that a player of that level is in LaLiga? Just as I would like [former Barca boss Pep] Guardiola or [ex-Real Madrid head coach Jose] Mourinho to train some Spanish soccer team.

"We have to aspire to have the best. I hope that one day Neymar plays in a Spanish club."