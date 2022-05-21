LaLiga and Tebas fume after Mbappe picks PSG

The Spanish league body, headed by president Javier Tebas, said it would ask UEFA and authorities in France and at the European Union to investigate the financial affairs of the Ligue 1 champion.

Mbappe's new deal was confirmed on Sunday (AEST) just before PSG's final Ligue 1 match of the season against Metz.

The FIFA World Cup winner has signed a deal until 2025, turning down an offer from Real Madrid. It can be reasonably assumed the 23-year-old has penned one of the most lucrative deals in the sport's history.

PSG has been able to attract the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos away from LaLiga clubs, and Tebas said in a Twitter comment that the French club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi had become "as dangerous as the Super League".

Lo que va a hacer el PSG renovando a Mbappé con grandes cantidades de dinero (a saber dónde y cómo las paga) despues de dar pérdidas por 700M€ en las últimas temporadas y tener mas 600M€ de masa salarial, es un INSULTO al fútbol. Al-Khelafi es tan peligroso como la Superliga. pic.twitter.com/sZ1Y1TaSbK — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) May 21, 2022

LaLiga later issued a statement that made savage comments about PSG's business model.

It said a deal such as the agreement with Mbappe "threatens the economic sustainability of European football, putting hundreds of thousands of jobs and sporting integrity at risk in the medium term, not only from European competitions, but also from our domestic leagues".

The statement added: "It is scandalous that a club like PSG, which last season lost more than €220 million, after having accumulated losses of €700 million in recent seasons ... with a cost of sports staff of around €650 million for this 2021-2022 season, can reach an agreement of these characteristics while those clubs that could accept the arrival of the player without seeing their wage bill compromised, are left without being able to sign him.

"For all of the above, LaLiga is going to file a complaint against PSG before UEFA, the administrative and tax authorities in France and before the competent bodies of the European Union, to continue defending the economic ecosystem of European football and its sustainability."

PSG has previously denied breaching financial fair play rules.

LaLiga's statement also directly attacked Al-Khelaifi, saying it hoped that "he would refrain from carrying out these practices knowing the serious damage they cause", given he holds down senior administrative roles in European football.

"This type of behaviour led by Nasser Al-Khelaifi ... is a danger to European football at the same level as the Super League," the Spanish league's statement said.

It added that PSG's spending "undoubtedly implies non-compliance with the current economic control regulations not only of UEFA, but of French football itself".

Al-Khelaifi has been president at PSG since October 2011, with Qatar Sports Investments orchestrating dramatic change at the French club, bringing a host of global superstars to the club.

Manchester City, under Abu Dhabi-led ownership, is another club which has spent heavily and achieved a level of success in recent years that had been unprecedented in its history. Newcastle United, meanwhile, is now majority owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

LaLiga said of PSG's spending: "These behaviours denote even more that the state clubs do not respect or want to respect the rules of an economic sector as important as football, key to the sustainability of hundreds of thousands of jobs."