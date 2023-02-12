BUNDESLIGA
Koke sets new Atletico Madrid appearance record

Long-serving Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke set a new record for the most league appearances of any player for the club in Monday's (AEDT) meeting with Celta Vigo.

The 31-year-old featured in Atletico colours for 402nd time in LaLiga to overtake fellow Atleti icon Adelardo Rodriguez outright.

Koke is also the club's record appearance maker in all competitions, a record he set in October when appearing for the 554th time.

Spain international Koke emerged through Los Rojiblancos' youth ranks and made his first outing for the senior side in a 5-2 loss at Barcelona in September 2009.

Across his 13 years with Atletico, Koke has won eight major trophies, including LaLiga in 2014 and 2021, while also reaching two Champions League finals.

