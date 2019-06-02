Koeman rules himself out of Barcelona running

Koeman emerged as a leading candidate to take charge of the Blaugrana following reports that Ernesto Valverde was on the brink of his losing job.

Speculation surrounding the Spaniard's position has since gone quiet, with Valverde seemingly set to be granted a reprieve despite presiding over a second successive Champions League failure.

It is not the first time Koeman, who spent six seasons at Barca as a player, has been linked with a return to Camp Nou.

But having only been in his current role since February 2018, the former Everton and Southampton manager is not prepared to think about a change.

"If it's been a year and you only have only one season to go until the European Championships, then it isn't the right time," Koeman told Dutch broadcaster NOS. "There will always be people who say 'if [Barcelona] come, he will leave anyway'.

"The media will run those stories and that is their right. I know what I've agreed with the KNVB. That seems sufficient to me."

Asked whether the speculation should now stop, Koeman responded: "Yes, as far as I'm concerned."

Netherlands are preparing to meet England in the last four of the Nations League Finals on June 6.

The winner will advance to face either Switzerland or hosts Portugal for the right to be crowned the competition's inaugural champions.