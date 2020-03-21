Jovic ready for punishment after isolation breach

Jovic returned to Serbia after the LaLiga season was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 22-year-old apologised for breaching self-isolation measures, blaming the incident on being given poor instructions.

But the Serbia international is ready to accept what, if any, punishment is handed to him.

"As I said before, I broke it because I was not aware of the rules. I know it's hard to believe, but that's right," Jovic said.

"In the country I come from, and even in Italy, as far as we can see on the Internet, anyone quarantined can go out to throw their trash once a day, go to a pharmacy or shop.

"Accordingly, I thought the same rules apply here. It is my fault that I did not inquire better, but I think it is important to emphasise the conditions correctly, especially for people coming from abroad.

"My intention was not to blame the authorities for my ignorance, I was aware that I was going into self-isolation, for which there is a paper to prove it.

"My ignorance relates to how I should behave in self-isolation, that is, whether I should go out in certain conditions. Again, I state that it was because of the conditions I came from.

"Of course, I am ready to bear the consequences for my actions."

Jovic has struggled in his first season at Madrid, scoring just two goals in 24 games in all competitions after joining from Eintracht Frankfurt in June last year.