Jovic dreaming big at Real Madrid

Jovic joined Madrid from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in a €60million deal after scoring 27 goals in all competitions last term.

The 21-year-old Serbia international has emerged as one of the most lethal forwards in Europe, where he also reportedly attracted interest from Barcelona and Manchester City prior to moving to Madrid.

Jovic will team up with the likes of Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric under Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu, and he is aiming high in the Spanish capital.

"In the beginning, I was born in a small village in Serbia with 105 houses, a place that you have probably never heard of before," Jovic wrote in The Players' Tribune. "Where is this story going next? What will I achieve? What is the ending? I don’t know, but I have really big dreams.

"I am very excited to come to Real Madrid, and once again, I would like to thank the club and the supporters of Eintracht Frankfurt for making me feel at home the last two years. Danke."

Jovic made his professional debut as a 16-year-old for Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade in 2014 before eventually transferring to Benfica two years later.

He struggled to establish himself in Lisbon, eventually moving to Eintracht on an initial two-year loan deal, which became permanent in April as the German outfit made a significant profit on Jovic.

Jovic said: "Things have happened very fast for me. A few years ago, I was just dreaming of playing for Red Star. To play in a Europa League semi-final [against Chelsea], to play in a World Cup, and now to move to Real Madrid, it is incredible.

"But I think the most important thing for a striker is confidence. I've never doubted my worth. I just feel like I have a quality that I was born with, and I will never doubt it.

"It's funny, the last time I played for the national team, one of my team-mates, Stefan Mitrovic, said something like, 'Man, the things I could do if I had your confidence'.

"But for me, it just makes sense. How can you be a striker without confidence? For this position, the most important part is not the beginning, it is the ending."

"Sometimes I think I was just born with it," he added. "Everyone in this life has certain talents, and I think mine is scoring goals."