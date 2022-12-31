Joselu denies Barca in chaotic Catalan derby

The Blaugrana replaced Real Madrid at LaLiga's summit on goal difference but were forced to settle for a point on their return to action despite dominating with over three-quarters of the possession and 21 shots.

Marcos Alonso broke the deadlock with an early header but then conceded the spot-kick that Joselu converted 17 minutes from time.

Both sides ended the game with 10 men after Jordi Alba and Vinicius Souza were dismissed for second bookings as referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz – the man in charge of Argentina's feisty FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash with Netherlands earlier this month – prolifically handed out cards during the bruising final exchanges.