Isco takes subtle dig at Mbappe in Madrid farewell

Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed last week that Isco would be leaving the club at the end of the season as a free agent.

The 30-year-old midfielder has thanks to the club, and also appeared to mock Mbappe, who turned down a move to the European champion and sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

Isco posted on Instagram on Monday: "When I was in Malaga and knew I had to leave I made a commitment to join another team, but Real Madrid called and you just can't say no, although there are always exceptions," before adding an emoji of a turtle (Mbappe's nickname) and a laughing face.

He added: "I remember telling my people 'Madrid haven't won the Champions League for years but I sense it's coming,' and then La Decima came and the rest is history.

"Nine years later my time at the club that made my dreams come true ends. Other than achieving these dreams, winning more titles than I could imagine and playing alongside the best players: I HAD A GREAT F****** TIME AND NOBODY CAN TAKE THAT AWAY FROM ME!"

Isco joined Madrid from Malaga in 2013 for a reported fee of €30million, and won five Champions Leagues, three LaLiga titles and a Copa del Rey.

"I want to thank my team-mates, coaches, coaching staff, physios, kit men, workers at Valdebebas and Santiago Bernabeu for all the work, love and support that everyone needs and that I have never lacked," he added.

"I also want to thank the fans who welcomed me in an incredible way from the first day and who accompany this team in every corner of the world!

"Yesterday I was telling a friend that I didn't understand why they were holding the [Champions League celebration] party if number 15 is on its way hahahaha.

"Goodbye and Hala Madrid."