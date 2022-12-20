Isco set for shock Sevilla exit

The playmaker only joined Sevilla in August, but now looks set to depart despite having signed a two-year deal.

Isco, once a key player for both Real Madrid and Spain, has played 19 times for Sevilla this season, starting 16 games.

He has contributed to four goals, scoring one and providing three assists, while creating 22 goalscoring opportunities for his team-mates.

Indeed, Isco has already played over three times as many minutes (1,264) as he did across the whole of last season with Madrid (406).

Yet there are widespread reports that the 30-year-old has agreed to terminate his contract.

Asked about those rumours on Monday, ahead of Sevilla's Copa del Rey tie with Juventud de Torremolinos, Sampaoli said it was out of his hands.

"The reality with Isco is a situation that does not involve me too much," he said.

"My role as a coach is to see what I have available and develop a job.

"Isco has a great quality that he has proved during his career, but the decision on who arrives and who leaves is not the coach's, but the club's."

Juventus, Napoli, Aston Villa and Wolves – now managed by former Sevilla, Madrid and Spain boss Julen Lopetegui – have been linked with making a move for Isco.