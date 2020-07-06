Investigation clears Barca of 'smear campaign'

WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

Barca's agreement with PR company I3 ventures came under scrutiny in February after claims the firm was hired to clean up club president Josep Maria Bartomeu's image on social media and disparage current and former players critical of his regime.

Both Barca and I3 Ventures denied the allegations and a report after an audit conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) found that the club did not conduct "any defamatory campaigns" against any individual.

Summarising the report's findings on its official website, Barca wrote that "the contracting of various services related to monitoring and analysis of social networks on behalf of FC Barcelona did not include any defamatory campaigns directed at third parties".

PwC also found no evidence of corrupt financial conduct and determined that the price paid by Barca I3 Ventures' services was "within market range".

Responding to the report's findings, a Barca statement read: "The Board of Directors instructs the Club's legal services to continue and, if necessary, bring the relevant legal action against those who have made false and unfounded accusations that have gravely damaged the institution's image and those who form part of it.

"The contents of this report, and its conclusions, will be also be brought forward in those proceedings launched against the Club based on alleged irregular behaviour that this document clarifies and denies."