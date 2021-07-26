Injured Ryan to miss start of LaLiga season

Ryan, who had hoped to challenge for the first team position at La Real, having signed on a two-year deal from Brighton and Hove Albion this month, will have an arthroscopy on the injured knee on Tuesday (AEST), the club confirmed.

“I’m very excited to be back in Spain and to form part of a club that is on a good path," Ryan said after his deal was announced. "With my experience, I hope I can help the team. The club has achieved a lot in the past few seasons and I think I, as a goalkeeper and person, can contribute.

"I will work very hard here.”