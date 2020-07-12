EFL Championship
LaLiga

Griezmann sidelined with thigh injury

Antoine Griezmann is a doubt for Friday's (AEST) match between Barcelona and Osasuna due to injury.

Getty Images

WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

The France international was replaced by Luis Suarez at half-time of Sunday's (AEST) 1-0 victory away to Real Valladolid.

Medical tests on Sunday showed Griezmann has damaged the quadriceps in his right leg and is facing a spell out of action.

The 2018 World Cup winner, a €120million signing from Atletico Madrid last year, is likely to miss Thursday's league match against Osasuna at Camp Nou.

Griezmann has scored just nine goals in 35 league appearances during a difficult first season with Barca.

He was dropped from the starting line-up by coach Quique Setien for the 2-2 draws with Celta Vigo and Atleti last month but made a goalscoring return in the 4-1 win over Villarreal on July 5.

News Barcelona Football Antoine Griezmann laliga La Liga
Previous Tired Barca may rest Messi with title on line
Read
Tired Barca may rest Messi with title on line
Next Zidane stands up for Madrid stars as title beckons
Read
Zidane stands up for Madrid stars as title beckons

Latest Stories