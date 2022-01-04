Griezmann cleared to return to Atleti training

WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Griezmann was among five to test positive for COVID-19 on 30 December along with coach Diego Simeone, Koke, Hector Herrera and Joao Felix.

All of them went into immediate isolation, with only Simeone being able to leave quarantine in time for Monday's (AEDT) 2-0 LaLiga win over Rayo Vallecano.

But Griezmann has been cleared to return to the training pitch as well after his latest test came back negative, making his a case of "resolved infection".

An Atletico statement read: "Antoine Griezmann has received clearance from LaLiga to return to training.

"The French player represents a case of resolved infection that meets the conditions set by the Strategy for Early Detection, Surveillance and Control of COVID-19 of the Ministry of Health, dated 19 December, 2021."

As such, Griezmann could potentially feature against Rayo Majadahonda in the Copa del Rey on Friday (AEDT).

Otherwise, he will hope to be involved away to Villarreal on Monday (AEDT).