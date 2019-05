The France FIFA World Cup winner met with boss Diego Simeone, who only recently suggested the forward was happy to stay at the club, to inform him of his decision to leave.

Griezmann signed a new contract with the club last off-season, and has a release clause of around $322 million, which drops to $193 million after 1 July.

The Frenchman has been a favourite at Atleti since arriving in 2014 from Real Sociedad, scoring 94 goals in 175 appearances.