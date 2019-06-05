Granada secures LaLiga return

WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS
Albacete was seeking a win to keep its hopes of automatic promotion alive in the penultimate round of second-tier fixtures in Spain.
But goals from Javi Ontiveros and Alfred N'Diaye put Malaga in control and, despite Roman Zozulya pulling a goal back, they were unable to turn the game around.
Granada needed an 89th-minute leveller from Fede to draw 1-1 at promotion hopefuls Mallorca, but it now holds a five-point gap over Albacete and Malaga with just one game to go.
It means Granada will again play in LaLiga after a two-year exile in the second tier.