Granada secures LaLiga return

Albacete was seeking a win to keep its hopes of automatic promotion alive in the penultimate round of second-tier fixtures in Spain.

But goals from Javi Ontiveros and Alfred N'Diaye put Malaga in control and, despite Roman Zozulya pulling a goal back, they were unable to turn the game around.

Granada needed an 89th-minute leveller from Fede to draw 1-1 at promotion hopefuls Mallorca, but it now holds a five-point gap over Albacete and Malaga with just one game to go.

Respect ❤️@GranadaCdeF made sure to remember Jose Antonio Reyes in their promotion celebrations this evening. #LaLiga123 pic.twitter.com/FmB3e6zbXO — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) June 4, 2019

It means Granada will again play in LaLiga after a two-year exile in the second tier.