Diego Godin has announced he will leave Atletico Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season, with a move to Inter rumoured to be on the horizon.

“I’m more than a fan of Atletico, so I wanted to say this myself. It has been more than a club for me, it has been a family and my way of life,” Godin said.

“The most beautiful phase of my career and my life comes to an end. I’m proud to have been a part of this club’s history. I’m very thankful.”