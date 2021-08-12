Gimenez agrees long-term Atleti extension

Gimenez has made 216 appearances for Atletico over the past eight seasons, winning the Europa League, Supercopa de Espana, the European Super Cup and two LaLiga titles during that period.

The 26-year-old was due to be out of contract at the Wanda Metropolitano in 2023, meaning the new deal is a two-year extension.

"Atletico de Madrid are delighted to announce that Jose María Gimenez has renewed his contract until June 30, 2025," a club statement confirmed on Friday (AEST).

Gimenez played 26 times in an injury plagued 2020-21 campaign, including 21 outings in LaLiga as Atleti won the title for a second time under Diego Simeone.

The Uruguay international joins fellow centre-back Stefan Savic in extending his stay in Madrid, the latter's three-year deal having been announced on Thursday.

Atleti also moved to bring in Rodrigo De Paul during the close-season to strengthen a problem position, while keeping hold of the core group of their squad from last term.

Simeone's side begin their LaLiga title defence away at Celta Vigo on Sunday.