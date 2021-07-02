Germany star Toni Kroos quits international football

Midfielder Kroos announced his decision in a post on Instagram, expressing disappointment he had not been able to bow out on a high.

Kroos wrote: "I've played for Germany 106 times. There won't be another time.

"I would have dearly wished, and I gave everything again, that there would have been 109 internationals in the end and that this one big title, the European Championship, would have been added at the end.

"I had made the decision to quit after this tournament a long time ago. It had been clear to me for a long time that I would not be available for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. More than anything, because I want to focus fully on my goals with Real Madrid for the next few years.

"In addition, from now on I will deliberately allow myself breaks that have not existed as a national player for 11 years. And moreover, as a husband and dad, I would also like to be there for my wife and three children.

"It was a great honour for me to be able to wear this jersey for such a long time. I did it with pride and passion."