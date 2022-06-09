Gattuso appointed Valencia coach on two-year deal

The Milan great replaces Jose Bordalas, who was dismissed just one season into a two-year contract after a campaign in which Valencia finished ninth and lost the Copa del Rey final to Real Betis.

A short statement from Valencia read: "Valencia CF have reached an agreement with Gennaro Gattuso who will become the first-team coach of Valencia CF for the next two seasons until 30th of June 2024.

💬🤚🏽 Gattuso's word:



🎙️"We want to reinforce the sense of belonging :

remember what we have been, a shirt filled with history to be respected"



"I remember a fearful Valencia CF side, with a very tough mentality who never gave up, we want that identity" #BenvingutGattuso pic.twitter.com/PxMqQQPUUi — Valencia CF (@valenciacf_en) June 9, 2022

"Gennaro Gattuso (9th of January 1978, Italy) joins the Club following an extensive career both as a player and as a coach. After hanging up the boots, he started his coaching career in 2012 coaching teams like AC Milan and SSC Napoli, with whom he won the Coppa Italia in 2020."

Gattuso spent 18 months in charge of the Rossoneri after being appointed in November 2017, narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification by a solitary point during his one full season in charge.

He later took over Napoli, who he led to Coppa Italia glory in the 2019-2020 season but Gattuso departed a year later after again missing out on Champions League qualification.

The 44-year-old was appointed Fiorentina boss in May last year only for the two parties to rescind that agreement a month later.

🤝 Respect for everyone



👊 Afraid of anything



📺 First words of Gennaro Gattuso as a @valenciacf_en head coach#WelcomeGattuso#VCFDNA🦇 #ElCORdelVCF — Valencia CF (@valenciacf_en) June 9, 2022

Gattuso has also had spells in charge of Sion, Palermo, OFI Crete and Pisa prior to re-joining Milan – initially with its Primavera side.

As a player, Gattuso won two Serie A titles and two Champions League medals during a glittering 13-year stay with Milan, while he was also a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006.