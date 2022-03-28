Fati resumes team training with Barcelona

Spain international Fati has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury in the Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Bilbao on 21 January.

The 19-year-old, who took the number 10 shirt vacated by Lionel Messi ahead of this season, has been blighted by injuries and played just 20 times in all competitions since the start of 2020-21.

Barca posted footage on social media of Fati being applauded back onto the training pitch by his team-mates.

He will combine training with the squad with an individual workout programme as he continues his recovery.