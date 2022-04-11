Ex-Madrid midfielder Rincon in critical condition

According to local media, Rincon's car was hit by a bus in the early hours of Monday morning in Cali. He was taken to the Imbanaco Clinic for surgery.

Clinic director Laureano Quintero told reporters: "Freddy Eusebio Rincon was admitted this morning as a victim of severe head trauma. His condition is very critical.

From Real Madrid C.F., all of our strength and affection for Freddy Rincón following the accident he was involved in today. We send our encouragement and we hope that he overcomes this difficult moment as soon as possible. — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) April 11, 2022

"He was taken to our operating room area and from there to the intensive care area. All the pertinent care will be applied and our team of specialists will do everything necessary.

"This is the current situation and we repeat, the situation is critical."

Rincon made 21 appearances for Madrid in the 1995-96 season and earned 84 caps for Colombia.

A statement from Madrid read: "All of our strength and affection for Freddy Rincon following the accident he was involved in today. We send our encouragement and we hope that he overcomes this difficult moment as soon as possible."