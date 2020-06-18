Ex-Barca assistant Unzue diagnosed with MND

WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Unzue announced on Thursday he was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the most widely suffered type of MND, in February.

There is no known cure for ALS, which causes the death of neurons controlling voluntary muscles. Unzue said he wants to raise awareness and funds for research.

Juan Carlos, you have all our support and solidarity.

Juan Carlos, you have all our support and solidarity.

Stay strong, coach!

"I insist I am coping well, I feel privileged to be able to have lived the life I have and now I feel privileged about what I will be able to do about ALS, which is a disease that anyone can get," Unzue said.

"I will try together with the Luzon Foundation to help improve the quality of life. We want to create a series of challenges or events that allow us to raise money for research. Hopefully in the not too distant future we will find a solution."

Unzue represented Barca and Sevilla as a goalkeeper during his playing days and was assistant to Luis Enrique at Camp Nou from 2014-17, helping the team win two LaLiga titles, three Copas del Rey and the Champions League.

Luis Enrique, now Spain boss, was among those in attendance on Thursday, along with Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu and several of the first-team squad.

"People have a great capacity to adapt to life," Unzue added.

"I have met other sick people who are very much eager to continue living, despite the difficulties, because life is worth it."

After leaving Barca, Unzue spent a season as head coach of Celta Vigo, where he previously worked under Luis Enrique, and was most recently in charge of Girona.