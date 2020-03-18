Europe's worst attacking stats in 2019-2020

For footballers in Europe's top-five leagues - all of which have been postponed until at least early April - this is a good moment to look back on the season to date, assess what has gone right and wrong, and maybe put in a few hours on the treadmill at home.

There are some who have a little more to ponder than others.

Here's a look at some of the worst-performing players in their respective positions. Here, we examine those all-important personal-glory-hunters: the goalscorers.

We've analysed six key metrics when it comes to underperforming as a forward: shots off target, shooting accuracy, shot conversion rate, headed shots off target, big chance conversion rate and minutes per goal.

To make things more balanced, we've imposed some cut-off points, which are shown in the results below. These players have also been picked from those to make at least 10 league appearances this season, to make things a little fairer on those trying to mark a rare outing with a goal (here's looking at you, Phil Jones).

THE WORST ATTACKING STATS IN EUROPE'S TOP-FIVE LEAGUES 2019-20

BUNDESLIGA:

Most shots off target (Min. 30 shots): Robert Lewandowski (37)

Worst shooting accuracy (Min. 30 shots): Guido Burgstaller (32.14 per cent)

Worst shot conversion rate (Min. one goal scored): Matheus Cunha (7.14 per cent)

Most headed shots off target (Min. 5 shots): Wout Weghorst (16)

Worst big chance conversion rate (Min. 5 big chances): Guido Bergstaller (0 per cent, from 5)

Most minutes per goal: Robert Skov (624.33)

LALIGA:

Most shots off target (Min. 30 shots): Karim Benzema (40)

Worst shooting accuracy (Min. 30 shots): Jonathan Calleri (33.33 per cent)

Worst shot conversion rate (Min. one goal scored): Jonathan Calleri (3.33 per cent)

Most headed shots off target (Min. 5 shots): Joselu (15)

Worst big chance conversion rate (Min. 5 big chances): Sandro Ramirez (0 per cent, from 5)

Most minutes per goal: Jonathan Calleri (1362)

LIGUE 1:

Most shots off target (Min. 30 shots): Victor Osimhen (38)

Worst shooting accuracy (Min. 30 shots): Casimir Ninga (28 per cent)

Worst shot conversion rate (Min. one goal scored): Jonathan Bamba (2.7 per cent)

Most headed shots off target (Min. 5 shots): Victor Osimhen (14)

Worst big chance conversion rate (Min. 5 big chances): Kalifa Coulibaly (0 per cent, from 9)

Most minutes per goal: Jonathan Bamba (1941)

PREMIER LEAGUE:

Most shots off target (Min. 30 shots): Raul Jimenez (40)

Worst shooting accuracy (Min. 30 shots): Joelinton (36.36 per cent)

Worst shot conversion rate (Min. one goal scored): Joelinton (3.03 per cent)

Most headed shots off target (Min. 5 shots): Sebastien Haller (14)

Worst big chance conversion rate (Min. 5 big chances): David McGoldrick (0 per cent, from 15)

Most minutes per goal: Joelinton (2237)

SERIE A:

Most shots off target (Min. 30 shots): Cristiano Ronaldo (40)

Worst shooting accuracy (Min. 30 shots): Dries Mertens (33.33 per cent)

Worst shot conversion rate (Min. one goal scored): Suso (4.35 per cent)

Most headed shots off target (Min. 5 shots): Edin Dzeko (19)

Worst big chance conversion rate (Min. 5 big chances): Dries Mertens (16.67 per cent, from 6)

Most minutes per goal: Suso (1361)

AND THE TOP SIX:

Most shots off target (Min. 30 shots): Raul Jimenez (40)

Worst shooting accuracy (Min. 30 shots): Casimir Ninga (28 per cent)

Worst shot conversion rate (Min. one goal scored): Jonathan Bamba (2.7 per cent)

Most headed shots off target (Min. 5 shots): Edin Dzeko (19)

Worst big chance conversion rate (Min. 5 big chances): David McGoldrick (0 per cent, from 15)

Most minutes per goal: Joelinton (2237)