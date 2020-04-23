Europe's best defending stats in 2019-2020

Players have had plenty of time to analyse their performances this season and we have previously used Opta data to examine some of the best attacking and passing numbers from 2019-2020. Now it's the turn of the defence.

We have analysed nine metrics for defenders to have featured in at least 10 league games this season, thereby giving us a good summary of those who have led the way at the back.

The metrics include success rates in duels, tackling and aerial challenges, and for these we have only included players who have completed 20 actions in each category, which accounts to two per game.

The below therefore provides a good indication of who has been excelling in defence. There are some familiar names, but also others you might not be expecting...

THE BEST DEFENDING STATS IN EUROPE'S TOP-FIVE LEAGUES 2019-20:

BUNDESLIGA:

Most tackles won: Kingsley Ehizibue (47)

Best tackle success: Rafael Czichos (90.63 per cent)

Most duels won: Christopher Lenz (180)

Best duel success: Salif Sane (73.08 per cent)

Most aerials won: Robin Koch (88)

Best aerial success: Salif Sane (87.76 per cent)

Most clearances: Dedryck Boyata (120)

Most interceptions: Nico Elvedi (58)

Most blocks: Dedryck Boyata (24)

LALIGA:

Most tackles won: Marc Cucurella (41)

Best tackle success: Jaume Costa (84 per cent)

Most duels won: Pervis Estupinan (181)

Best duel success: Jose Gimenez (72.5 per cent)

Most aerials won: David Garcia (109)

Best aerial success: David Garcia (77.3 per cent)

Most clearances: Mohammed Salisu (136)

Most interceptions: Kiko Olivas and Unai Bustinza (48)

Most blocks: Gabriel Paulista (26)

LIGUE 1:

Most tackles won: Issiaga Sylla and Fabien Centonze (49)

Best tackle success: Bafode Diakite (82.61 per cent)

Most duels won: Issiaga Sylla (207)

Best duel success: Presnel Kimpembe (68.85 per cent)

Most aerials won: Pablo (114)

Best aerial success: Leo Dubois (76.92 per cent)

Most clearances: Damien da Silva (138)

Most interceptions: Issiaga Sylla (67)

Most blocks: Jason Denayer (29)

PREMIER LEAGUE:

Most tackles won: Ricardo Pereira (68)

Best tackle success: Serge Aurier (78.38 per cent)

Most duels won: Ricardo Pereira (256)

Best duel success: Virgil van Dijk (74.9 per cent)

Most aerials won: James Tarkowski (145)

Best aerial success: Bernardo (83.33 per cent)

Most clearances: Jan Bednarek (158)

Most interceptions: Diego Rico (62)

Most blocks: James Tarkowski and Tyrone Mings (37)

SERIE A:

Most tackles won: Stefano Sabelli (36)

Best tackle success: Samir (80 per cent)

Most duels won: Stefano Sabelli (176)

Best duel success: Bruno Alves (78.38 per cent)

Most aerials won: Amir Rrahmani (145)

Best aerial success: Bruno Alves (87.18 per cent)

Most clearances: Jhon Chancellor (134)

Most interceptions: Armando Izzo (58)

Most blocks: Andrea Cistana (34)

AND THE TOP NINE:

Most tackles won: Ricardo Pereira (68)

Best tackle success: Rafael Czichos (90.63 per cent)

Most duels won: Ricardo Pereira (256)

Best duel success: Bruno Alves (78.38 per cent)

Most aerials won: James Tarkowski and Amir Rrahmani (145)

Best aerial success: Salif Sane (87.76 per cent)

Most clearances: Jan Bednarek (158)

Most interceptions: Issiaga Sylla (67)

Most blocks: James Tarkowski and Tyrone Mings (37)