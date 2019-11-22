Davis Cup Finals
Diego Costa leaves hospital after neck surgery

Diego Costa has left hospital after undergoing successful surgery on a neck injury, Atletico Madrid has confirmed.

Atletico said this week that the striker had gone under the knife after tests found he had suffered a cervical disk herniation.

Brazil-born Spain international Costa was discharged on Saturday (AEDT) after his operation but is expected to be out of action for up to three months.

"The functional recovery period is to begin after a few days of rest," a short Atletico statement read.

Costa has scored twice in 15 appearances in all competitions this term, having struggled to match the initial impact of new signing Joao Felix or the recent form of Alvaro Morata.

Atleti, one point off the top of LaLiga in third place, is away to Granada on Sunday (AEDT).

B-team striker Dario Poveda is part of the 18-man squad for the match and could make his first senior appearance for Diego Simeone's side.

