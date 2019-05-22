Diego Costa a doubt for start of pre-season

Diego Simeone's side was beaten 2-1 in its season-concluding exhibition game, but its biggest frustration was an injury suffered by Costa in the 28th minute.

The striker turned his ankle and, although the club was able to rule out damage to the bone, further tests upon its return to Madrid revealed a ligament had been impacted.

Having suffered a grade two sprain, Costa may take over two months to recover from the problem, meaning he could miss the start of Atletico's pre-season.

The injury brings a difficult season to a disheartening end for Costa, who has struggled for form and missed the final seven matches of the LaLiga campaign through suspension after earning an eight-game ban having insulted a referee.