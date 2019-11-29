Dembele facing 10 weeks out

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is likely to be out for up to 10 weeks with a thigh injury, the club has confirmed.

A tweet sent by Barcelona on Saturday (AEDT) confirmed details of his injury, suffered during last week's UEFA Champions League win over his former club, Borussia Dortmund.

LATEST NEWS❗️Tests carried out have confirmed that @Dembouz has suffered an injury to the biceps femoris in his right leg. pic.twitter.com/twtDCcl7Cp — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 29, 2019

Dembele will miss the rescheduled El Clasico on 18 December as well as a number of other big matches for the LaLiga champion.

Barcelona travels to title rival Atletico Madrid on Monday (AEDT), before facing Real Mallorca, Real Sociedad, Real Madrid and Alaves prior to the mid-season break.

Dembele will also sit out the UEFA Champions League trip to Inter Milan on 11 December, the last round of group fixtures, however Barcelona has already qualified for the Round of 16.