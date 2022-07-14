WAFCON 2022
LaLiga

Dembele agrees new two-year Barcelona contract

Barcelona confirmed that Ousmane Dembele has agreed a new two-year contract to stay at Camp Nou.

Soccrates/Getty Images

The five-year contract that Dembele signed after joining Barca from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 expired at the end of June.

Talks have continued over a new deal and the France international has now agreed terms on a fresh contract, keeping him at Barca until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

That Dembele remains a Barca player at all is a complete turnaround from the situation in January, when the club insisted the winger would be sold or leave on a free transfer at the end of the campaign after the 25-year-old turned down a contract offer.

Yet Barca confirmed Dembele will remain with the Catalan giant.

 

News Barcelona Football LaLiga Ousmane Dembele
Previous Axel Witsel basks in Atletico Madrid depth
Read
Axel Witsel basks in Atletico Madrid depth
Next
-

Latest Stories

>