Courtois against Barca being awarded LaLiga title

Barcelona was two points clear of Madrid with 11 games remaining when the campaign was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Quique Setien, manager of Barca, wants to finish the season, but believes it would be logical that his team is given the title if it was incomplete.

However, Courtois disagreed and said there was too long to go to crown a champion.

"They tied once against us, and lost once, so we showed them that we are a better team, but we're still two points behind," he said. "So I don't really agree with that. In England, I could understand if Liverpool become champions.

"I don't know how many points they are ahead. Then I can understand that they make them the champion. What do you do with those that are supposed to go up and down? I think the economy, the TV money plays a big role in that. It's difficult.

"I'd like to finish the season. I think a championship is based on all the matches that have to be played.

"It's 11 games too early to decide on a champion. If we have to choose a champion before we're done, then I find it's better not to award a champion."

Ligue 1 crowned Paris Saint-Germain – 12 points clear – champion when it cancelled its season, while Eredivisie opted against giving a title.

Courtois said Madrid still had hope of winning the title, with its last league crown coming in 2016-2017.

"We are two points behind Barcelona, so it's still possible we can be champion. So it's unfortunate if the season is cancelled," he said.

"For example, in France there were two teams that dropped, they maybe could have saved themselves, they won't like that. In Holland, no team will be champion, no team is rising or falling, it's unfortunate for guys from the second class who couldn't rise up.

"So if they decide this morning to stop the competition and Barcelona is named champion, I also wouldn't find that completely right."