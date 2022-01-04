Correa commits future to Atleti until 2026

WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The versatile forward's previous deal was due to expire in 2024 but he signed fresh terms on a four and a half year deal on Tuesday.

Correa joined Diego Simeone's side from San Lorenzo in 2014 and has since racked up 305 appearances for the reigning LaLiga champions, scoring 53 goals and assisting 49 times.

Only Antoine Griezmann (188) and Koke (140) have been involved in more goals than Correa (102) under Simeone.

Capable of operating across the frontline or in behind, the Argentina international has played an integral role for Simeone and impressed in whichever position he has been utilised in.

The 26-year-old made 42 appearances in the Spanish top flight in 2021, the most by any player in the league last year, while he has netted a series of vital goals for Atletico.

Indeed, he levelled things up on the final matchday of the 2020-2021 campaign as he scored against Real Valladolid to tee-up Atleti's title win, and he has carried that goal-scoring prowess into the new season.

Correa's most recent match-winning double that downed Rayo Vallecano on Monday (AEDT) was his third in his past 33 matches in all competitions after not managing a brace in his previous 272 games for Simeone's men.

Simeone will be hoping Correa can maintain his form when Atletico faces Villarreal next Monday (AEDT) as it looks to improve on its fourth-place position to chase leader Real Madrid, which is 14 points ahead having played a game more.