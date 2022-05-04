Celta suspends Mina after prison sentence

A ruling handed down by the Third Section of the Provisional Court of Almeria sentenced Mina to four years in prison in relation to an incident on 18 June, 2017.

According to Spanish news agency EFE, Mina's friend and fellow footballer David Goldar was acquitted.

Mina's legal representation confirmed he will appeal the decision.

In a statement reported by EFE, they said: "With important errors in the assessment of the tests carried out and therefore of the events that occurred, [the legal team] will proceed to file the corresponding appeal in the coming days."

Celta subsequently acknowledged the court's sentencing and communicated the opening of disciplinary proceedings against Mina while continuing to respect "the player's right to defence" ahead of his appeal.

A club statement read: "As a result of the ruling of the Third Section of the Provincial Court of Almeria, issued today [Wednesday], RC Celta has decided to open a disciplinary file on the player Santiago Mina to elucidate his work responsibilities in view of this resolution.

"For this reason and as a precaution, it has been decided to temporarily remove the player from first-team training, without prejudice to his continuing to carry out the activities indicated by the club for this purpose.

"RC Celta respects the player's right to defence, but is obliged to take measures against those events that notoriously undermine the image of the club and directly attack its values, showing once again its absolute rejection of the offense defined in the judicial resolution."

Mina, a Celta youth product, returned to the club from Valencia in 2019 and has been a first-team regular ever since.

In 2021-2022, Mina has played in all but one of Celta's 34 LaLiga games, scoring seven goals.