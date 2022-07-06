Betis legend Joaquin re-signs on for one more year

Joaquin, a lifelong Betis fan, has played 451 competitive games for the club, more than any other player in the club's history, and is just 22 appearances short of matching Andoni Zubizarreta's LaLiga record of 622 outings.

The Betis captain, who turns 41 later this month, will have that record in his sights after agreeing to stay with the club until June 2023, and could also become one of the oldest players to appear in LaLiga.

He will have the opportunity to surpass former Osasuna goalkeeper Ricardo, who faced Real Madrid at the age of 41 years, five months and two days in 2013, although the record is disputed given then-Real Sociedad coach Harry Lowe briefly stepped in to play as a 48-year-old in 1935.

In a video posted to Betis' social media channels, Joaquin said: "I had second thoughts until yesterday, but today I had to come.

"One more year and I'm out. This year and I'm out. [It's] the last year."

Joaquin made 37 appearances in all competitions last season, leading Betis to a fifth-placed league finish and the Copa del Rey title, having also won Spain's domestic cup with the club in 2005.