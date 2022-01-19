Betis banned from home stadium for two games

The last-16 match was halted on Sunday after Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan was hit on the head by a projectile thrown from the stands while Betis celebrated Nabil Fekir cancelling out Alejandro Gomez's opener in the 39th minute.

Betis emerged as 2-1 winner when the game resumed behind closed doors the following day.

However, its next two home fixtures will have to take place at a different venue after the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) ordered the closure of their stadium as punishment. It was deemed Betis, who have 10 days to appeal, had taken "insufficient" measures to prevent the event from occurring.

The official statement released by the RFEF read: "The sanction application to the disciplinary infraction … would be the total or partial closure of the venue for up to three games, or for two months.

"In this sense, this body considers the imposition of the sanction of total closure in its medium degree to be adequate and proportionate."

Manuel Pellegrini's side are scheduled to host Villarreal on February 5 and Real Mallorca two weeks later. However, if they are drawn at home in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey they may not be able to play that match at their usual ground.