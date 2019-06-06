Real Betis has lured Rubi away from Espanyol and appointed the Spaniard as its manager.

The 49 year-old guided Espanyol to a seventh-place finish last season, but he has departed the Catalan club after just one year at the helm to take charge at Betis.

A compensation package has been agreed between the two LaLiga clubs and Rubi, who also guided Huesca into the Spanish top flight last year, will now take over from Quique Setien - sacked last month after a disappointing second half to the season.

Espanyol in turn wasted no time to appoint Rubi's successor, meanwhile, with Galleg promoted from the B side.

Gallego previously took charge of first-team duties for a month in 2018 after the departure of Quique Sanchez Flores.

Betis finished the 2018-2019 campaign in 10th, three points behind Espanyol, which sealed a Europa League qualifying spot on the final day.