Betis appoints Rubi as Espanyol turns to Gallego

Rubi is named Real Betis manager on a three-year deal after being prised away from Espanyol, which has placed David Gallego in charge.

Real Betis has lured Rubi away from Espanyol and appointed the Spaniard as its manager.

The 49 year-old guided Espanyol to a seventh-place finish last season, but he has departed the Catalan club after just one year at the helm to take charge at Betis.

A compensation package has been agreed between the two LaLiga clubs and Rubi, who also guided Huesca into the Spanish top flight last year, will now take over from Quique Setien - sacked last month after a disappointing second half to the season.

Espanyol in turn wasted no time to appoint Rubi's successor, meanwhile, with Galleg promoted from the B side.

Gallego previously took charge of first-team duties for a month in 2018 after the departure of Quique Sanchez Flores.

Betis finished the 2018-2019 campaign in 10th, three points behind Espanyol, which sealed a Europa League qualifying spot on the final day.

