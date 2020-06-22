Benzema winner sends Real Madrid top

WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Barca's goalless draw with Sevilla on Saturday (AEST) handed Zinedine Zidane's men the chance to leapfrog its rival at the summit - and it duly seized the opportunity with a hard-fought triumph on the road.

Ramos put Madrid in front from the penalty spot five minutes into the second half, while Benzema added a second less than two minutes after Adnan Januzaj had a goal controversially ruled out for Sociedad.

😎 Man of the moment @Benzema doubles the lead in controversial fashion, as @realmadrid looks to consolidate top spot in @LaLiga | #RSORMA closing stages LIVE NOW on beIN 2 https://t.co/3GPUOOKQDx pic.twitter.com/YZ9E2CqVSb — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) June 21, 2020

The visitor lost Ramos to injury and was given a scare when Mikel Merino pulled one back seven minutes from time, but it held on to make it three wins from three since the restart and overtake Barcelona by virtue of a superior head-to-head record.

Madrid took nearly an hour to get going in its 3-0 win against Valencia last time out and it was a similar story here against top-four hopeful Sociedad.

Vinicius Junior fired over from a good position inside 110 seconds and was then denied by Alex Remiro late in the first half, either side of Benzema's low effort being kept out.

But Madrid did not have to wait too long into the second half to find a breakthrough, Vinicius tripped by Diego Llorente as he was about to shoot after gliding past two players.

Ramos made no mistake from the spot, the skipper equalling his best-ever LaLiga goals haul of seven by sending Remiro the wrong way.

Madrid lost its captain to an apparent knee injury 10 minutes later and nearly suffered a bigger blow when substitute Januzaj picked out the corner with a low drive, only for Merino - deemed to be in Thibaut Courtois' line of sight - to be adjudged offside.

Sociedad's pain was doubled when Benzema brought down Federico Valverde's cross and fired home, the goal allowed to stand despite a VAR check for a possible handball by the Frenchman.

And despite an unmarked Merino thumping home at the back post, Madrid saw things through to keep its momentum going.