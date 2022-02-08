Benzema reportedly wants clarity on Madrid future

Karim Benzema leads the LaLiga scoring charts this term with 17 goals, but Real Madrid is set to revamp its attacking options if transfer speculation is true.

Benzema turned 34 in December and is contracted until 2023.

Benzema has requested a meeting with president Florentino Perez over concerns on his future with Erling Haaland's potential addition, according to reports in France.

Los Blancos are set to be bolstered by forwardKylian Mbappe's arrival in the off-season to form an attacking trio alongside Benzema and Vinicius Junior.

But Haaland's potential move from Borussia Dortmund has left Benzema fearing he may lose his spot.

ROUND-UP

- Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is being lined up by Bayern Munich as its ideal replacement for Niklas Sule, claims Fichajes. Sule has confirmed his exit to Borussia Dortmund for next season.

- Juventus has a new plan ahead of fresh contract talks with Paulo Dybala, according to Calciomercato. Dybala is unsigned beyond this season.

- Manchester United and Brazilian giant Flamengo have agreed to a £12m fee for the permanent sale of Andreas Pereira, reports Universo.

- Atletico Madrid, which is looking to replace the departed Kieran Trippier, is set to make a €30m offer for Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash, claims Mundo Deportivo.

- Calciomercato reports that Milan still has an eye on Club Brugge's Dutch talent Noa Lang.