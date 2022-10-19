Benzema fires as Madrid extends unbeaten streak

Federico Valverde opened the scoring with a fine strike from outside the box, his sixth goal of the season, with Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio sealing the result in the second half.

The Frenchman's goal came after he had seen three attempts disallowed by VAR for offside, which could have been decisive had Carlos Clerc headed home a glorious opportunity for an equaliser.

Andriy Lunin's save kept him at bay, however, with Benzema's goal then ensuring there would be no comeback and Asensio adding further gloss to the scoreline late on.

A frantic start saw Benzema tap home after six minutes, though the effort was disallowed for offside, but Valverde's strike just five minutes later did count, smashing home from outside the box after Vinicius Junior's shot was deflected into his path.

Three minutes before the half hour mark, Benzema was again frustrated by VAR after a second goal for the freshly crowned Ballon d'Or winner was chalked off, leaving Elche still in the game at the interval.

Benzema's frustrations would continue in the second period, the Frenchman seeing a goal disallowed for the third time by VAR for offside in the build-up on the hour mark.

Clerc should have made Real regret those spurned opportunities heading into the final 20 minutes but his header from close range was kept out by Lunin, who until that point had little to do throughout.

Any hope of a late comeback for the hosts was quelled when Benzema finally got his goal, playing a neat one-two with Rodrygo and slotting home, with Asensio then delicately cushioning a volley over Edgar Badia to extend the advantage.