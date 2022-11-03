Bellerin believes Xavi needs time to deliver trophies

Barca showed its ambition in the transfer market ahead of Xavi's first full season as head coach, with Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde among a host of new signings to arrive at Camp Nou.

Bellerin was among the recruits, arriving at the club where he started his career on a one-year deal.

Barcelona failed to qualify for the Champions League round of 16 but are just a point behind leaders Real Madrid in the LaLiga table, with 10 wins from 12 games.

Full-back Bellerin suggested Xavi, who replaced the sacked Ronald Koeman last November, may need the same sort of time that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp have been afforded.

He told Catalunya Radio: "Football is neither black nor white. There are many conditioning factors that can affect it.

"There are many signings. These projects take time to bear fruit. Klopp and Guardiola did not win anything in their first season. Things take time."

Bellerin had been sidelined due to injury since joining the Blaugrana, but he came through a 4-2 Champions League win at Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday and hopes to kick on.

The 27-year-old said: "I'm very happy to be here. It's a dream I've always had. It's been the first full 90 minutes I've had all season."

Former Arsenal man Bellerin would welcome the opportunity to remain with the Catalan giant beyond the end of the season.

He said: "At the moment, I have a one-year contract. I would like to renew, but it depends on both parties."