Barcelona's Todibo tests positive for coronavirus

Earlier on Thursday (AEST), the Blaugrana revealed one of its nine players in pre-season training had returned a positive COVID-19 test.

The group - mainly consisting of fringe players - had been kept separate from the first team ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich, meaning that match was not impacted.

Although Barca did not confirm the identity of the coronavirus case, Todibo took to Twitter to inform supporters of his diagnosis.

Hola a todos, os informo que he dado positivo por covid-19, soy asintomático y me encuentro bien. Estoy en casa siguiendo el protocolo sanitario adecuado. Tengo muchas ganas de volver a los entrenamientos, pero ahora toca quedarse en casa hasta pasar el virus. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/6nqtlDf8ZZ — Jean-Clair Todibo (@jctodibo) August 12, 2020

"Hello everyone," he wrote. "I inform you that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic and I feel fine.

"I am at home following the proper health protocol. I really want to go back to training, but now it's time to stay home until the virus is over.

"Thank you all for the support, and encouragement to all the people who are also experiencing it closely."

Todibo joined Barca from Toulouse in January 2019 but has since made just five appearances for the club in all competitions.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan at Schalke but again struggled to secure regular minutes, making only four Bundesliga starts.