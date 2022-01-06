Barcelona's Araujo set for surgery

Araujo was substituted at half-time in Barca's 2-1 comeback victory against the third-tier side and was later spotted with his arm in a sling.

The Uruguay international will go under the knife on Friday to rectify the problem, which will reportedly keep him sidelined for between four to six weeks.

A statement on Barcelona's official website on Thursday read: "First-team player Ronald Araujo has fractured the second and third metacarpal bones in his right hand.

MEDICAL UPDATES

"Doctor Xavier Mir will perform surgery tomorrow under the supervision of the club's medical services. An update will be provided after the operation."

Araujo has played in 21 of Barca's 26 matches this season – only five players have been used more regularly, with Gerard Pique the only defender on that list.

The 22-year-old ranks highly for tackles won (22) and aerial balls won (45), trailing only Pique among Barcelona players in those metrics this term (30 and 71 respectively).

Barca have also announced that Frenkie de Jong sustained a left calf injury against Linares that forced him off in the second half, having only been introduced at half-time.

The full extent of the Netherlands midfielder's injury is not known and he will continue to be monitored, but he is not currently being considered for selection against Granada on Saturday.

Xavi's side, who have had to contend with a number of coronavirus cases and injury setbacks, are fifth in LaLiga.