Barcelona to host Arsenal in curtain raiser

Arsenal will be Barcelona's opponent in the annual Joan Gamper Trophy match, the Spanish club's traditional season curtain-raiser.

The 2019 edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy game — named in honour of the businessman who founded Barca — will be the 54th.

It will be Arsenal's first appearance in the match, which sees Barca face a different guest each year.

Barca has won each of the past six editions, beating Boca Juniors, Chapecoense, Sampdoria, Roma, Leon and Santos, the game against the latter finishing 8-0.

Arsenal will be the sixth English club invited to play for the trophy. Manchester City was the most recent invitee from the UK, beating Barca 1-0 in 2009, making it one of only two sides with Sampdoria to win the match since 2005.

The match will be held at Camp Nou on 5 August (AEDT) after Barca has returned from its other pre-season commitments, which will see it play against Chelsea and Vissel Kobe — the club of Andres Iniesta, Sergi Samper and David Villa — in Japan, as well as a trip to the United States for the LaLiga Serie A Cup against Napoli.

