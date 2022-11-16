Barcelona to appeal Lewandowski's three-match ban

Lewandowski was shown two yellow cards in the first half of Barca's 2-1 win at El Sadar last Wednesday (AEDT), in which goals from Pedri and Raphinha helped Xavi's men to a comeback victory.

On Thursday, it was reported the RFEF had given Lewandowski an extended three-match suspension after accusing him of berating referee Gil Manzano following his dismissal.

FC Barcelona to appeal against Lewandowski's three game banhttps://t.co/3qeOcVGQt1 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 16, 2022

That would rule Lewandowski, who is LaLiga's top scorer with 13 goals this campaign, out of the Blaugrana's fixtures against Espanyol, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis after the World Cup, but his club will attempt to overturn the ruling.

A club statement read: "FC Barcelona will put their case to the Appeals Committee in view of the three-game ban handed out to Robert Lewandowski by the Disciplinary Committee.

"The Polish striker received the suspension after being sent off for a second bookable offence in the 2-1 win over Osasuna in Pamplona in LaLiga."

Lewandowski is currently preparing to represent Poland at his second FIFA World Cup, with Czeslaw Michniewicz's team set to begin its Group C campaign against Mexico on Wednesday.